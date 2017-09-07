Emmitt Smith visits Corpus Christi for Casa de Amor fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi is hosting their 15th annual Casa de Amor charity event Thursday night at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Three time Superbowl champion and professional football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, is the keynote speaker, and he will bring some encouraging words to those in attendance.

Before the event Thursday, Smith dropped by the Ronald McDonald House to spread some cheer among the families staying there.

"To be here tonight and today, to visit this Ronald McDonald House as well as be the keynote tonight at the event," Smith said; "You know, I'm honored they thought about me."

Smith added that it has been a while since visiting South Texas, but he's glad to be back and impacting lives even if it's just for a day.

© 2017 KIII-TV