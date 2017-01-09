Emmy-nominated actress heading to TAMUK

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M University-Kingsville announced Monday that Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox will speak at the school as a part of their university lectureship series.

Cox is most known for her work on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." She will deliver the presentation "Ain't I a Woman: My Journey Into Womanhood." Her talk will explore how the intersections of race, class and gender uniquely affect the lives of trans women of color.

The presentation will be at the Jones Auditorium at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. It is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

(© 2017 KIII)