End pharm parties by heading to the root of this issue: your bathroom cabinet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The free event is Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at Del Mar College (101 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404).
The panel of experts will focus on:
1. Prevalence and trends of prescription drug abuse
2. Product composition and identification
3. Safe storage and disposal; prescription drop box
availability
4. Existing laws on prescription medication misuse
and current law enforcement efforts
5. Forensic science behind prescription drugs and
physiological effects
6. Recognizing the signs and treatment options
7. Lock Your Meds Media Campaign
CEU and TCOLE
credits!
A program of Behavioral Health Solutions
