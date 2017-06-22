Engineering students at TAMUK work to create 'world's smallest fidget spinner'

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Fidget spinners are all the rage this summer and students at Texas A&M University Kingsville are getting in on the trend.

Students with the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering got together to create what they call the 'world's smallest fidget spinner.'

Experts estimate more than half of children in the U.S. have the popular spinning toy.

A consumer watch group has listed the fidget spinner as a summer safety hazard due to the potential of children choking on the small plastic parts.

© 2017 KIII-TV