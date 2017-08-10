Close Enjoy a night out with the Dollar After Dark Ride in Theatre Friday, August 11th head over to the Art Museum of South Texas for only $1 as well as catch the movie Big Trouble in Little China at the water gardens by 9pm. Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:34 AM. CDT August 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Friday, August 11th head over to the Art Museum of South Texas for only $1 as well as catch the movie Big Trouble in Little China at the water gardens by 9pm. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Truck driver dies in rollover Police looking for couple suspected of robbery Police search for two burglary suspects Bond hearing for Tejeda McQueen running for US Senate Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate ExxonMobil Plant construction update Police investigate possible "jugging case" CCPD motorcycle involved in crash Refugio Expecting to Repeat as Champs More Stories Operation Safe Return This Saturday! Aug. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m. 'Life's great now' for Ryan O'Callaghan, ex-NFL… Aug 10, 2017, 12:56 p.m. Padre Island National Seashore closed due to 'super… Aug 10, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
