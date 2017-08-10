KIII
Enjoy a night out with the Dollar After Dark Ride in Theatre

Friday, August 11th head over to the Art Museum of South Texas for only $1 as well as catch the movie Big Trouble in Little China at the water gardens by 9pm.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:34 AM. CDT August 10, 2017

