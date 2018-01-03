KIII
Close

Enjoy a night with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and the Islanders

Happening on January 10th with the Islanders from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Tickets are $8.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:42 AM. CST January 03, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and TAMUCC at the American Bank Center for "Chamber Night".

On January 10th the Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi Islander Basketball team will play against Sam Houston University. 

Tickets for the game are $8 available for purchase by chamber members at the UCCCC. (602 N. Staples, STE 150)

For more information visit 361-881-1800 or visit their website.

Follow the Chamber on their Facebook page here.

 

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories