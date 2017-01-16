KIII
Entrance fees waived Monday at Padre Island National Seashore

KIII Staff , KIII 11:32 AM. CST January 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - National parks across the country waived entrance fees Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Day, including the Padre Island National Seashore.

