"EPIC" Pipeline Makes It's Way To Port

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The pipeline will stretch over 700,000 miles passing through Eagle Ford and Ingleside making its way to Corpus Christi.

Although there has been a global over supply of crude oil, Sean Strawbridge with the port says the pipeline coming here is traveling from the top oil making regions of the country.

Connections out in Eagle Ford could bring the number of barrels to 600,000.

Once the oil ends up here, it will then be exported out the port.

The pipeline will be the state's largest and construction is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in spring of 2019.

