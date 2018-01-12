Equipment donated to West Oso's process technology program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lyondell-Basell in Corpus Christi donated safety equipment to students in West Oso High School's new process technology program.

The program allows students to not only earn high school credits but college credits as well. By the time they are done with high school the students will have earned two years of college credit with an eye toward a career in the petrochemical, refining and manufacturing industries.

The donated safety equipment includes 25 sets of gloves, safety goggles and hard hats which will be used in class as students learn about process operating procedures and safety.

