ESPN to stream the Javelina's homecoming football game

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Kleberg County.

The Texas A&M University Kingsville Javelinas are heading to a television near you. Officials with the NCAA Division II announced 18-regular season games will be live streamed on ESPN3.

One of those games is the Javelinas versus Tarelton State Texan Riders.

The homecoming game on October 21st will be their first nationally streamed event since the Javelina Stadium held the Cactus Bowl back in 2011.

The Javelinas average about 10-thousand fans per game.

