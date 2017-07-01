Events happening over the Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's the Fourth of July weekend and there are a couple of events that you can still get to Saturday.

At the South Texas Botanical Gardens, visitors received a %25 discount off the entrance fee.

The Art Museum of South Texas held a dollar-day event. Art lovers were able to enjoy the many exhibits of the downtown gem.

7:30 p.m. Aurora Arts Theatre: Kitchen Witches

7:30 p.m. Harbor Playhouse: Beauty and the Beast

8:00 p.m. House of Rock: Punk Rock Prom 2017

8:00 p.m. Executive Surf Club: Music by Powell Bros with Ty Dietz

9:00 p.m. Brewster Street Ice House: Bill Creager's Annual Birthday Bash with Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Max Stalling

