Events happening over the Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's the Fourth of July weekend and there are a couple of events that you can still get to Saturday.
At the South Texas Botanical Gardens, visitors received a %25 discount off the entrance fee.
The Art Museum of South Texas held a dollar-day event. Art lovers were able to enjoy the many exhibits of the downtown gem.
7:30 p.m. Aurora Arts Theatre: Kitchen Witches
7:30 p.m. Harbor Playhouse: Beauty and the Beast
8:00 p.m. House of Rock: Punk Rock Prom 2017
8:00 p.m. Executive Surf Club: Music by Powell Bros with Ty Dietz
9:00 p.m. Brewster Street Ice House: Bill Creager's Annual Birthday Bash with Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler and Max Stalling
