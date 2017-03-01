Excellence in Education award

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Raul Munoz is a P.E. teacher at George Evans elementary.

On Wednesday, Munoz was selected by HEB as one of the finalists for the Excellence in Education awards and was gifted a check for $1,000.00 for his own personal use.

The school was also given a $1,000.00 check. Munoz will now move on to the statewide competition.

Munoz said he is very excited and that the kids are like his kids and he wants them to know he truly cares for them.

