Excess speed leads to dump truck rollover on SPID

A dump truck driver hauling brush was shaken up but not seriously injured following an accident on SPID Friday afternoon.

KIII STAFF , KIII 7:19 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A dump truck driver hauling brush was shaken up but not seriously injured following an accident on SPID Friday afternoon.
 
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on an overpass near SPID and Greenwood. Police said the driver took the curb too fast causing it to turn over onto its side. The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle and is said to be alright.
 
Traffic in the area grinded to a halt for about an hour and a half as police cleared the scene. The driver will face a citation.

