TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
PARADE BLOG: Houston Astros World Series…Nov. 3, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
Adoptive parents share their experience about adoption.Nov. 3, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lou Diamond Phillips speaks out about DWI arrestNov. 3, 2017, 10:12 p.m.