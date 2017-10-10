Execution date set for man who killed corrections officer

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - An execution date has been set for Robert Lynn Pruett in the killing of a corrections officer at the McConnell Prison Unit in Beeville.

Pruett is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday. He was convicted back in 1999 for the stabbing and killing of Officer Daniel Nagle. At the time, Pruett was 20 years old serving a life sentence in the McConnell Prison Unit for a murder he committed in 1995 in Harris County.

In August of last year, Pruett was granted a stay of execution.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV