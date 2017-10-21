Executive Women International spread knowledge to youth

The Corpus Christi YWCA and Executive Women International hosted their annual Teen Reading day. This two-day event teaches fifth and sixth grade girls about careers currently held by women while participating in projects and selecting books.

The EWI aims to provide young, low income women with opportunities to learn, share and read books that they may not have access to. In addition, the EWI teaches these girls about career opportunities for later in life. Nearly 60 girls attended the event on Saturday for a day filled with making new friends and getting immersed into a great story.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -