Experience the Garden Bros Circus before they leave town!

The Garden Bros Circus will be in town for one day and one day only! Motorcycle Daredevils in the Globe of Death, Chinese Acrobats, the Human Slingshot and much more can be expected. There will also be a Kids Fun Zone 1 hour prior to show. Attendees who bring a non perishable food item will even get $5 off their ticket price. The performances will take place inside the American Bank Center's Arena today at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM. For more information click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV