Expert explains increased shoaling in Packery Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It should be a busy weekend out on our coastal waters as families are celebrating Father's Day this weekend, but the City is cautioning boaters who use Packery Channel to watch out for shoaling, or the build up of sand that's taking place, in the channel.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson spoke with one of the scientists in charge of monitoring the waterway and came back with the details.

© 2017 KIII-TV