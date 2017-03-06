Expletive spray painted on beloved 'I love you so much' wall

Overnight Sunday, it appears that someone spray painted an expletive across Jo's Coffee's "I love you so much" wall on South Congress. (Photo: Stefanie Quimby)

AUSTIN - Overnight Sunday, it appears that someone spray-painted an expletive across Jo's Coffee's "I love you so much" wall on South Congress.

The backdrop of countless photos posted by both tourists and Austin residents, the wall is an iconic part of Austin.

Austinite Robert Quimby was on his way to work Monday morning when he spotted the new graffiti and snapped a picture. He then shared it with his wife, Stefanie Quimby, who reached out to KVUE. KVUE has blacked out the expletive:

Overnight Sunday, it appears that someone spray painted an expletive across Jo's Coffee's "I love you so much" wall on South Congress. (Photo: Stefanie Quimby)

The Quimbys took their engagement photos in front of the wall. Later when they had a daughter, the wall served as the backdrop for a family photo.

"Whoever did this is obviously sick and has no respect for what is beautiful," Stefanie Quimby said. (Photo: Stefanie Quimby)

"I have so many wonderful memories here as well as a lot of other people from all over," Stefanie Quimby said. "Whoever did this is obviously sick and has no respect for what is beautiful."

KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski later confirmed the new graffiti with Jo's Coffee.

Later in the morning, KVUE's Michael Perchick spotted someone painting over the graffiti:

Iconic sign and popular tourist attraction "I love you so much" sign painted over after somebody spray painted "F**k Austin" over it @KVUE pic.twitter.com/pEjdcavhaU — Mike Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) March 6, 2017

Jo's Coffee told Perchick that they plan on having the original artist replace the "I love you so much" graffiti Tuesday.

An employee at @joscoffee says the original artist will repaint the "I Love You So Much" wall some time between this time frame. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/GyorOgYvz7 — Rebeca Trejo (@RebecaT_KVUE) March 6, 2017

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the vandalism.

"We have to make sure love prevails in this situation," a representative told Perchick.

(© 2017 KVUE)