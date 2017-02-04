Expo Offers Health Advice for Families at Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A health fair continues until noon at Carroll High School today. The fair is called, "Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Expo," and it's being held by Texas A&M Healthy South Texas, in conjunction with Corpus Christi Independent School District. Today's event is one of a series of community health fairs that will be happening.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

February 18, 2017, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Moody High School

March 25, 2017, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at W.B. Ray High School

April 8, 2017, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at King High School

April 22, 2017, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School

(© 2017 KIII)