Extreme cold weather warning for homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local homeless shelters are doing what they can to alert folks about Tuesday night's dangerous temperatures.

The Salvation Army is taking their mobile canteen out to places where they know there are a lot of homeless individuals, to lend a hand on this frigid night.

When folks on the street see the canteen, they know there is a helping hand not far away.

Staff members with the local Salvation Army are hitting the streets and making a special delivery those who need it the most.

"What we are doing tonight is taking our services to the people. A lot of times they don't have a way to listen to the tv or radio to find out what's going on and where they can get out from the cold from," Captain Patrick Gesner said.

They are handing out everything from a simple hot cup of coffee to jackets and even hygiene products. Most importantly the Salvation Army is also delivering a warning about the cold night ahead.

We're trying to convince people to get inside, come to our shelter, get to one of the shelters, don't try to rough it, it will be below freezing," Gesner said.

Mitchell Beltran who is homeless said he will take his chances.

"I just got me a nice little ride, picked up my friends, and trying to keep them warm. We're living in the car right now, but it's all good," Beltran said.

"If you drive by and see somebody, and they look like they are homeless, roll your window down and say you can go to the Salvation Army or one of the other shelters. Don't try to rough it, because it can cost your life," Gesner said.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to man their mobile canteen as well as donations to help with their cause.

You can call the Salvation Army at (361) 884-9497.

