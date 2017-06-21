Extreme high tides at Coastal Bend beaches due to tropical storm

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Despite Tropical Storm Cindy being far east of Corpus Christi, extreme high tides are affecting Gulf waters in and around the Coastal Bend, including at the Padre Island National Seashore.

The National Park Service has closed north and south beach at Padre Island National Seashore to vehicle traffic due to the tides, which officials said have reached up to the dune line.

Rip currents are also very strong, and waves are rough. Because of this, swimming is not advised.

Officials said they expect the beach to be closed to traffic for at least the next 24 hours.

