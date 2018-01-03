Exxon plastics plant begins construction near Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Down the road from Ingleside between Portland and Gregory, a $10 billion Exxon plastic plant began construction Wednesday.

The land is being leveled along with some power and light poles being put in place.

County officials in the area say they are encouraged to see work already underway at the site.

"Anything like this makes a big difference anywhere, and it will make a big difference with our county and the communities in this county because it will start providing the kinds of jobs we need," San Patricio County Judge Terry Simpson said.

The plant is expected to be up and running by 2022 and will provide 600 or more permanent jobs with an average salary of $90,000 a year.

