Fall weather draws attraction to Rockin' K Maze

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With fall weather now in the Coastal Bend, the Rockin' K Maze is open for business once again.

Students from the Corpus Christi Montessori took a visit to the cornfield maze, and it brought enjoyment to them during their field trip, "it was fun, but I like was scared we were going to get lost in the corn maze because it looked so difficult to get through."

The family who started Rockin' K Maze got the idea after looking for something that would offer good clean family fun. Rock-K Maze is located off of FM 666 and County Road 52

The cost for admission to Rockin' K Maze is $10, and it is open on Saturday's and Sundays until November 12.

