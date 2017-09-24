Families hit bowling lanes for cancer awareness

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Families gathered at Bowlero Saturday, taking time to let loose and have fun.

Cancer patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital came together to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers gave guests a chance to meet and even learn about new developments in fighting the disease.

Nicolas Dones, a father of a patient said, “We hope they have the time of their life tonight and they will always remember how special they are to us and we are part of their family as much they are apart of ours. We’re so overwhelmed we love them so much this is a great family we wouldn't be here where were at today without them.”

Over 300 people attended this event.

