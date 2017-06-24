Family escapes single vehicle rollover accident

CALALLEN (KIII NEWS) - A family is recovering after a rollover accident on IH-37 in Calallen. Their car rolled three times, all of them were able to get out safely with no life-threatening injuries. Police say three minors were transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures.

Luckily, all of the individuals were wearing their seatbelts. Police are not sure what lead up to the roll over.

