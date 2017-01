CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A home on Pertonila Creek caught fire along the fence Sunday morning.

The fire spread into the garage and up into the attic.

Corpus Christi fire department and Annaville fire deparment were able to put out the fire.

No one was injured and the house itself has minor smoke damage inside. Investigators are still looking into the cause.



