Family hosts annual blood drive to honor loved one

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend family teamed up with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to hold a special blood drive Friday. They hold it every year to remember their daughter, who passed away in 2009.

Friends and family of Kimberly Garza gathered at the First Community Bank on Everhart Friday. She passed away from cystic fibrosis when she was 23, and while undergoing surgeries and treatments before she lost her fight with the illness, she went through nearly 40 units of blood.

The blood drive is her family's way of giving back to the Blood Center.

"We're just, we're blessed, and so if this is the one thing we can do, we're going to do it," Kimberley's mother Leticia Perez said. "As long as my husband and I can do it physically, we're going to do it."

Perez and her husband also handed out free turkeys to the first 50 donors.

