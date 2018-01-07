Family left homeless after duplex fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two families from the city's northside are homeless this morning after their duplex caught fire.

That blaze broke out just after one this morning at an apartment on Lexington Drive and Martin Luther King Drive.

A 41-year old woman was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials believe it began in an above garage. Officials with the American Red Cross are assisting the family this morning.



