Family loses everything in overnight fire on Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi family is asking for help after their home was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after midnight Monday at a home in the 1500 block of Greenwood. The fire spread fast and destroyed most of the family's possessions.

It was around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Julia Bonilla's husband stepped outside for a cigarette. That's when he noticed the smell of burning rubber and saw the fire four houses down.

He immediately ran to tell his wife.

Bonilla quickly dialed 911 as her husband rushed to get the family out of the house.

"He's banging and banging on the door and no one is coming out, and nobody is coming out," Bonilla said. "Then he starts banging on the window. Finally they start coming out."

Luckily all five family members, including three children and a dog, made it out okay.

The American Red Cross is helping the family stay at a hotel for the time being, but neighbors said they want to help as much as they can.

Victoria Juaregui lives a few houses down and has a son around the same age.

"We are very close to them, to the kids, and it's just very unfortunate," Juaregui said. "It's sad."

Juaregui and Bonilla are collecting donations for the family.

"I thought about how they lost everything, and I'm just trying to maybe get clothes for them. Shoes. You know, the necessities," Juaregui said.

Juaregui asks anyone who wants to donate to call her at 361-232-0338.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.

