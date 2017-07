CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 25-year-old Corpus Christi man has notified his family after Kiii aired a story Sunday.

Jordan Gosson had been missing for two weeks, his Aunt let Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney know that he contacted his father and he is ok.

His Aunt had asked for the public's help in finding her nephew.

