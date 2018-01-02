Family member reacts to tragic fire in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There has still been no word on what caused an overnight fire in Robstown that sent one man to the hospital.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started, and both were able to get out, but one was injured helping the other to safety.

The fire broke out at a single-family home on West Avenue B in Robstown. The home was fully engulfed in flames, and it took firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

"It's the way the house was designed," acting Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said. "With all the build-ups and walls, it was like a maze in there when we tried to make entry."

At first light Tuesday, a family member of the couple who lived there -- Enrique and Hortencia Hinojosa -- went out to survey the damage.

"I don't know why this happens to good people," Trinidad Espinosa said.

Espinosa, a cousin of the couple, said they lived in the home alone. The home once belonged to her parents, and families being families, news of the tragedy spread quickly.

"She told me that Enrique, the son, had been taken to San Antonio to that burn unit and I don't know about Hortencia, the girl," Espinosa said.

Robstown fire investigators have asked the state fire marshal to help determine the cause of the blaze.

In the meantime, family members are hoping Enrique recovers quickly. He suffered smoke inhalation and some burns during the fire.

Espinosa said Enrique has been helping Hortencia since she has been recovering from a recent surgery.

"Because she's been sick, you know, with the operation and all that, and he was kind of supporting the house, you know," Esipinosa said. "He's a plumber."

For now, the family is asking for prayers and a speedy recovery.

