Family mourning the loss of 4-year old boy; mother still in ICU

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of a young boy that was killed in a traffic accident Monday evening continues to mourn his loss while the boy's mother is still fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.

Family members say 4-year old Aidyn Ace Gonzales was killed in a multi vehicle accident along the northbound side of Interstate-37 near the FM-624 exit just north of Callicoatte Road. The accident happened around 5:20PM on Monday.

Audyn's mother Amanda Gonzales was seriously injured in the accident. Family members say she has a broken arm, punctured lung, cracked ribs and temple and fractures on her neck and back.

The family has set up a gofundme account to help with funeral and medical expenses. Click here to help out: https://www.gofundme.com/aidyn-ace-gonzales-funeral-expenses

