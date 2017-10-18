Family mourns loss of 20-year-old mother

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of Idalis Ramirez, a young mother of two who lost her life in a tragic car accident this weekend, gathered Wednesday for a benefit sale to cover her funeral expenses.

She was the second eldest of four, and just turned 20 this year.

"I have to be strong, lay her to rest," her mother Elia Garcia said.

Ramirez had spent her Friday evening with friends and was driving home Saturday morning, the day of the accident. She had just worked 13 days straight.

"She don't speed. She's always been a cautious driver," Garcia said. "I would call her and she wouldn't answer the phone."

According to police, Ramirez lost control of her vehicle and went off road right before hitting another car.

"In morning I woke up and she wasn't here, so I was going to call her, but my kids were hungry, so I was going to call her in a minute," Garcia said. "And that's when I got the call."

Ramirez was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She leaves behind a four-year-old daughter and a newborn.

Still, the family is coming together during this trying time, knowing that one day they will meet again.

"God chose to take her," Garcia said. "I've got to accept that. It's going to be hard, but she knows her mom is going to be here."

Funeral services for Ramirez will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dobe Funeral Home in Mathis.

