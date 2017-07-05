Family narrowly escapes house fire on Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A family's Fourth of July ended in heartbreak after their house caught fire twice overnight. The tenants said fireworks were to blame.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at a home in the 4900 block of Cain Drive.

The family renting the home told 3News the blaze spread so quickly they barely made it out of the home.

"Everything is gone," Vernesa Jackson said. "Not even a toothbrush was left."

Jackson said it was around 10 p.m. when she and her family were getting ready to barbecue and go to Bob Hall Pier to pop fireworks; but they never got the chance.

"A big firework went off somewhere and as I was walking out of the house, I felt a bump, like 'boof' on my backside," Jackson said. "Like my thigh right here."

Jackson had gone outside to start the barbecue pit and when she turned around to get the lighter from inside the house, that's when she saw the flames. Her grandson was on the other side of the fire. Jackson's daughter-in-law quickly ran to get him, but the ceiling collapsed.

"It fell down on her," Jackson said. "She fell and she covered him, but the stuff fell down on her and it burned her back and her leg and they took her to the hospital."

Her grandson was okay, but that's when it was Jackson's turn to get out of harm's way.

"When I got to the doorway the smoke was heavy I couldn't breathe, and my son yelled 'Mama get out!'" Jackson said.

Her son went to grab her by the arm when his hair caught fire. Luckily he is okay, and all of Jackson's grandchildren are safe.

Jackson said the flames reignited again at 6 a.m. Wednesday, but were quickly put out.

"I haven't had a chance to go back and sit down and talk to anybody, and ask 'Do you know where the firework came from? Which direction did it come from?'" Jackson said.

The American Red Cross was there to assist the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jackson said she is getting a hotel room for the night and plans on staying with one of her children until she figures out her next step.

