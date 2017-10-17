Family of HEB owners donate to Harvey relief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Hurricane Harvey relief effort got a big financial boost Tuesday courtesy of the family connected to the HEB supermarket chain.

The family of Howard E. Butt Jr. donated $1 million to the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group fund. That organization was created to help low-income families in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group is hoping to raise at least $5 million to help Coastal Bend families impacted by Harvey.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV