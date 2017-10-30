Family of missing 77-year-old seeks answers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi family is sending out a desperate plea to anyone who may have seen their missing 77-year-old relative.

He's been missing for about a week now.

77-Year-Old Jose Garcia suffers from a number of illnesses and needs daily medication. He was last seen at the Walmart in Calallen where he was reportedly dropped off by Robstown police officers.

Now Garcia's family wants to know why he was dropped off.

"I would think that if you encountered somebody of that age, under those conditions -- that he's stranded, no ID -- I would think that would raise a big flag," his nephew Hector Garcia said. "Dropping him off at Walmart, I just don't understand the logic behind that. And so now we're in this predicament that we don't know where he's at."

Jose Garcia doesn't have a drivers license any longer but somehow managed to get into his old van and drive out.

"He wanted to go to the valley to go visit his sister, Lupe, in Donna, Texas," Hector said.

Garcia made it all the way out to Chapman Ranch Road and FM 63-A where his van overheated. He somehow ended up with Bishop police, who then handed him over to Robstown police.

"They transported him, according to them, as far as they could and they gave him two options: Walmart at Five Points or the Burger King on the other side of the freeway," Hector said. "He opted for Walmart, and from that point, we have no idea where he went from that point."

Jose Garcia hasn't been seen or heard from since last Tuesday. His family has called area hospitals, homeless shelters and anywhere else they could think of with no luck.

"Dementia. He also had emphysema. He takes medication, thyroid medication, and so that's one of the big concerns is that he's not on his medication right now," Hector said.

3News reached out to the Robstown Police Department, who then referred us to the Robstown City Secretary. We are still waiting on word from them about the incident.

In the meantime, a concerned family is worried sick and fearing the worst.

"We hope that somebody picked him up and realizes that he's not, his faculties are not all there, and that they hopefully called the police department and report him," Hector said.

If you know the whereabouts of Jose Garcia, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600. Reference the missing person #1710250077.

