Family of private investigator killed in Greenville gather to raise funds and share memories

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of Gabriel Bernal gathered to mourn the 32-year-old and honor his memory with a barbecue benefit on Saturday.

Bernal was one of two men killed in Greenville, Texas a few weeks ago at a car dealership.

The men were private investigators going to arrest a fugitive.

Bernal's family said the benefit wasn't about how he died, instead, it was about his life. One family member said they shared many memories and told several stories.

They also said a lot of people came out and they couldn't ask for anything more.

Memorial services for Bernal are planned to take place on Monday.

