Family of Volunteer fire chief sent to SA Burn center update his condition

KLEBERG COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - We have an encouraging update on the recovery of the Chief of the Volunteer fire department in Kleberg County. Chief Patrick Guzman suffered major burns Wednesday when he was checking under the hood of one of the Ricardo ISD school buses. Guzman is a bus driver for the district. While Guzman was working on the vehicle the radiator ruptured spewing scalding hot water all over him.

Guzman was HALO flighted to a San Antonio burn center with possible second or third degree burns. His family shared a photo of Guzman in the hospital. They say he is in good spirits despite receiving burns to about 17-percent of his upper body. He is expected to stay in the burn center through the weekend.

