Family raises reward money for information on son's murder

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of 24-year-old Andre Fuqua, who was killed in a shooting back in January, has raised reward money for information that could lead to an arrest in his death.

Gregg Fuqua, Andre's father, said through family and friends they have raised $25,000. That money will be used as a reward for any information on the shooting.

Fuqua was found inside a rolled over SUV in a ditch off I-37 near Navigation. Police discovered that he had been shot several times.

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, send an email to fuquahomicide@gmail.com.

