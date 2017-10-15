Family receives generous donation after Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hurricane Harvey left destruction to several homes and businesses.

nd we know the rebuilding process can be challenging.

But one family receiving a generous donation of $10,000.

The money comes from The National High School Rodeo Association.

Which main focus is to increase the number and size of college scholarships to be awarded to seniors.

The check presentation took place at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton, Texas.

