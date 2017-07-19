Family receives keys to new home courtesy of Habitat For Humanity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi family opened the door to their brand new home Wednesday. It was all thanks to the chariable group Habitat For Humanity.

"I never thought I could own a home being a single parent, but Habitat gave me the opportunity and I'm so blessed," said Toni Alaniz, the recipient of that new home.

Alaniz is the mother of two boys. They all helped construct their new home.

"My son did fifty hours of the 300 and then my parents and my brother helped me out with the rest," Toni tells us.

It took the family and Habitat crews about a year to get this home fully constructed.

