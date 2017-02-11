Family remembers Kimberly Encinia

Five years ago, Kimberly Encinia was killed in a hit-and-run along McArdle road.

She was walking to church and at the time the area had no sidewalks.

Now, the city has added 5-foot sidewalks to both sides of the road to make the street safer, but tonight... Kimberly's family said they're still searching for answers. 3 News reporter Briana Whitney has their story.

