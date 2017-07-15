Family reminds beach-goers about fire safety

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Autistic teen opens snow cone business
-
Portland father charged in son's death
-
Other victims killed in fiery crash Id'd
-
Hunters apply to hunt Aransas National Wildlife Refugee
-
Alice city council holds tense meeting, employees fired
-
Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
South Texas Gardener: Rooting
-
Selling local parks
-
Sinton's Carillo Wins HR Derby
More Stories
-
After their child is severely burned, parents remind…Jul 15, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
State Representative Todd Hunter happy no one was…Jul 15, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
US journalist and 3 security guards missing after…Jul 15, 2017, 12:52 p.m.