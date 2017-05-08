Family searches for loved one missing in Copano Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for missing boater Kevin Farrell at around 1:15 p.m. Monday, but his family is standing strong and conducting their own search.

53-year-old Kevin Farrell went missing while fishing in Copano Bay Saturday. His boat was discovered with his fishing pole and other gear, but he was nowhere to be found. The search began at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Family members said Farrell and has three sons, three daughter-in-laws and three grandchildren.

Relatives are now relying on friends like Randy Pacatte, a scuba diver, to help continue the search.

"He's taken the family out to help them look," Randy's wife Keli Pacatte said. "He's been on land, he's been in a boat."

Together, the group has covered several miles. Even those who do not know Farrell have been showing up to help search.

"We're volunteers that are going to go out. We're helping the Coast Guard, DPS, local sheriff's department," said Captain Brent Casey of Coastal Bend Regional Water Rescue. "We're going to go out and dive in some spots."

If you would like to help the family cover the costs of their continued search efforts, they have set up a GoFundMe account. Just click here.

