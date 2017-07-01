Family witnesses Rangers work to rescue drowning victim

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New info on vibrio case
-
Students talk about teacher with vibrio
-
CCPD bust drug dealer
-
Stingrays spotted near Packery Channel
-
Fireworks to Light the Sky over Aransas Pass
-
NAS-Kingsville's 75th anniversary
-
Drug money found in Mr. Coffee box
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries
-
Police explorer graduation
-
Island Report - PINS
More Stories
-
World War II Veteran celebrates 99th BirthdayJul. 1, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Underwater robot competitionJul. 1, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
NAS Kingsville 75th anniversary continuesJul. 1, 2017, 11:40 a.m.