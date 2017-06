CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join Kiii-TV and the Salvation Army next Friday as we kick off our annual Fans for Friends drive.

Stop by our studios and donate a big box fan or money. The Salvation Army will donate those fans to families and seniors in need.

The drive will run from 5 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.

© 2017 KIII-TV