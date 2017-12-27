Fans invited to free screening of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The City of Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department and Westside Business Association invite everyone to throw on their favorite Star Wars costume, grab their lightsabers and head over to the Joe Garza Recreation Center, located at 3204 Highland Avenue, to take part in the free screening.

The screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, and there will be cash-only concessions available.

