Fans prepare for their favorite fantasy series at Winter is Here event

CORPUS CHTISTI (KIII NEWS) - La Retama Central Library hosted "Winter Is Here" this weekend.

It's a celebration of Game of Thrones.

The event was just in time for the premiere of Game of Thrones' seventh season on HBO.

Guests dressed as their favorite character.

Arts and crafts gave fans the opportunity to make jewelry, dragon eggs, a dragon glass rear view mirror hanger and a wildfire keepsake.

There will also be a sword fight demonstration from members of The Shire of Seawinds.

