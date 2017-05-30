Fans to celebrate Beeville softball team as they head to State Semi-Finals

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The Beeville softball team will be receiving a public send off as they get ready for State Semi-Finals.

The team has won three straight games in extra innings.

Two of them with walk-off home runs.

The Lady Trojans will take on Krum in the State Semi-Finals at U.T. in Austin.

You are invited to the Republic BarBQ Beer Garden at 4712 N. St. Mary's street for a celebration and good luck send off later today at 11:30 a.m.

